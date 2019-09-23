Lander continues to have lowest fuel cost in county

Lander, Wyo. – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Lander still has the lowest unleaded regular fuel price at the start of this week at $2.51.9 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $2.32/g today while the most expensive is $3.05/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $5.99/g, a difference of $4.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today. The national average is up 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back a decade:

September 23, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

September 23, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 23, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 23, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 23, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

September 23, 2013: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

September 23, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 23, 2011: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

September 23, 2010: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

September 23, 2009: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.65/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.56/g.

Ogden- $2.73/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.

Billings- $2.65/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.63/g.

“For the first time in ten weeks the national average has risen, and certainly not just a small increase but a very noticeable rise on the heels of attacks on Saudi Arabia that knocked out 5% of daily oil production,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the worst is now behind us, there remain some concerns that could cause oil prices to rise further, including a fairly optimistic timeline from the Saudis that may prove challenging to meet. Should timelines be extended, motorists may see additional slight increases. Moving forward, expect a week of relative calm after the attacks, but as hurricane season continues to also be active, there are risks that may continue to push gas prices slightly higher in coming weeks before we get clear of such issues.”

