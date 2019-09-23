Inquest to be scheduled in Saturday’s officer involved shooting death

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen issued the following information following the weekend fatal shooting involving a Riverton Police Officer.

The statement, in its entirety, is copied below:

“The Fremont County Coroner’s Office is issuing this release in relation to the reported law enforcement-involved shooting that occurred on this date in Riverton, on September 21st, 2019 in the area of Walmart. It is the policy of this office to convene a public inquest in the matter of any fatalities caused, or suspected to be caused, by any law enforcement agency in this jurisdiction. The public should be aware, however, that such incidents are complicated and investigated by multiple agencies. All agencies will require appropriate time to complete their investigations to a point where proper evidence can be presented to an inquest jury. For example, this office facilitates forensic autopsies on any fatalities which require it, and those reports take up to 4 to 5 weeks to complete. Thus, the arrangement for an inquest should not be anticipated for more than a month at the earliest. The jury and public deserve as complete a presentation of the evidence and event as possible to arrive at a cause and manner of death. Until such an inquest presentation is made, this office will not issue further comment on the incident or circumstances. An additional notice will be released to inform the public at the time an inquest is scheduled.”

Earlier reporting on this incident can be found here.

Today, the Riverton Police Department referred all inquiries about the shooting to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.