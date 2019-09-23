Co. Attorney Revealed Officer Was Stabbed Before Shooting

Fremont County and prosecuting attorney Patrick LeBrun this afternoon revealed in a press release that the officer involved in Saturdays fatal shooting at Walmart had been stabbed prior to the shooting. The full details of his statement are below.

On September 21, 2019, an Officer involved shooting occurred at the Wal-Mart in Riverton, Wyoming. Agents of the Department of Criminal Investigation have interviewed numerous eyewitnesses.

According to numerous eyewitness accounts, the Officer was attempting to arrest the decedent for observed violations of law. At that time, decedent drew an approximately 6-inch knife and stabbed the Officer in the center of his chest. However, the Officer’s body armor stopped the knife from penetrating. The decedent continued the assault, with knife in hand, and was shot. He died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Patrick J. LeBrun

Fremont County Attorney