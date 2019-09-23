Autumnal Equinox arrived today; Days to get shorter

Riverton, Wyo. – Autumn (Fall) officially arrived this morning, Monday, September 23rd at 1:50 am, Mountain Daylight Time. The sun is shining directly on the equator at this time of year and will continue its southward march, so the days will continue to get shorter, according to the National Weather Service.
