No New Details released on shooting outside of Walmart

The Riverton Police and the Northern Arapaho Tribe released statements concerning the shooting death of a man outside of the Walmart Store in Riverton Saturday afternoon. No specific details of the shooting have been released and an outside agency was called into Riverton to conduct the investigation.

The shooting occurred next to the Veterans Hall hot dog and hamburger fund raiser near the south door of the store. The entire area between the north and south doors was cordoned off during the investigation, which was put on hold until the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation could arrive on the scene with state crime lab technicians.

The shooting allegedly involved a Riverton Police Officer. Witnesses on the scene told WyoToday.com that the victim was brandishing a knife.

A half-dozen bouquets of flowers mark the spot on the sidewalk today where the shooting occurred Saturday.

Statement from the RPD:

“The Riverton Police Department is currently working a shooting that occurred outside of Walmart. The Riverton Police Department, Division Of Criminal Investigations and the Fremont County Sheriffs Office is currently working the shooting. Thank you.”

Eric S. Murphy

Chief of Police

Statement from the Northern Arapaho Tribe:

“The Northern Arapaho Business Council has been informed of an officer-involved shooting earlier today that resulted in the death of a Northern Arapaho Tribal member. We are working diligently with local and federal officials to learn more details regarding this incident, and will release additional information to the public as quickly as possible. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the tribal member.”