The incident occurred in the early afternoon. No updates have been received since 2:30 p.m.

BREAKING NEWS- there has been a fatal shooting in front of the Riverton Walmart store. Police have cordoned off the area between the two main entrances and a covered body is laying on the sidewalk. A knife was visible close to the body but store customers outside of the store said the man was shot. Police are not commenting as an investigation is being conducted.