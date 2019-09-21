WGFD: Hunters, we need your assistance this fall

Lander, Wyo. – In 2019 wildlife personnel in the Lander Region are seeking data collection assistance from hunters on three projects.

1) Area 157 and 171 Deer Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Samples – Game and Fish is focusing CWD collection in the Lander Region on mature bucks (mule deer and whitetail deer) from areas 157 and 171 in 2019. We are seeking any and all samples we can take from this herd to assess the potential prevalence of CWD and therefore inform management. Participants can get their deer sampled by visiting a check station, letting your local meat processor or taxidermist know, calling 307-332-2688 Mon-Fri 8 AM – 5 PM, or by calling 307-714-2190.

2) Pronghorn Harvest Project – Game and Fish in partnership with the UW Coop. Fish and Wildlife Research Unit is collecting male horn measurements and tooth samples across the state. Areas within the Lander Region that are included are: 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, and 106. We are asking hunters from these areas to get their buck checked and measured at either a formal check station or to call one of the UW technicians at 307-460-0296. More about this project at https://wyocoopunit.org/projects/the-effects-of-harvest-on-pronghorn-horn-size

3) Brucellosis Surveillance and Prizes – Hunters within specific areas are being sent sample kits for blood collection, and are being asked to assist in important brucellosis surveillance throughout a large portion of Wyoming. In the Lander Region, samples are being sought from many elk hunt areas (Areas 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 47,100, and 127). Hunters that submit samples are being entered in a drawing with a number of significant prizes, including a firearm and other hunting gear. See more collection and raffle information here.

We strongly encourage hunters to participate in all of these efforts, as this results in better informed management of your wildlife. Thank you for all you do and see you in the field. Good luck and good hunting during this 2019 Hunting Season!