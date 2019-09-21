See what biologists found in the Dry Creek Drainage of the Wind River Mountains

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department surveyed fisheries in the Dry Creek Drainage in the Wind River Mountains in August 2019. Fish were stocked in this drainage from 1940 through 1982. Fish are no longer stocked here and are managed as wild populations.

The Middle Fork of Dry Creek is a popular destination for many anglers seeking golden trout. Our surveys found golden trout ranging from 15.1 to 18.3 inches in Golden Lake and 6.5 to 16.5 inches in Lower Glacier Lake. A barrier at the outlet of Golden Lake protects golden trout from hybridizing species downstream. Lower Glacier Lake supported a higher abundance and wider range of fish sizes than Golden Lake. The lower abundance of fish and slightly warmer water temperature in Golden Lake allows for better growth and larger fish.

Don’s and Cub lakes, downstream from Golden Lake, had a good abundance of fish. Survey results showed that Yellowstone cutthroat trout ranged up to 17.8 inches in Don’s Lake and 15.5 inches in Cub Lake. Lower in the Middle Fork of Dry Creek is Moose Lake which supported brook trout ranging up to 11.0 inches and a high abundance of Yellowstone cutthroat trout ranging up to 16.2 inches.

Only two lakes in the South Fork of Dry Creek were surveyed. Rock Lake is the most upstream fishery in the drainage and survey results showed that Rock Lake supported a low abundance of golden trout and golden/rainbow trout hybrid ranging from 8.0 to 9.4 inches. Norman Lake is slightly downstream and supported brook trout up to 13.2 inches.

In the lower portion of the Dry Creek Drainage where the Middle Fork and South Fork converge are lakes that support a larger diversity of trout including brook, rainbow, cutthroat and trout hybrids. Most lakes had good numbers of fish. Survey results showed fish ranging up to 18.3 inches in Native Lake, 15.4 inches in Grassy Lake, 21.7 inches in Phillips Lake and 14.8 inches in Horseshoe Lake. Splake Lake, located slightly south of these lakes, supported splake ranging from 10.5 to 17.7 inches. Whitney Lake, north of Native Lake, had brook trout ranging from 8.1 to 11.6 inches.

The lakes are a little over 26 miles in the Fitzpatrick Wilderness from the Torrey Creek Trailhead along the Glacier/Ink Wells Trail, outside of Dubois, WY.



LAKE SPECIES LENGTH RANGE (inches) Lower Glacier Golden Trout 6.5 – 16.5 Golden Golden Trout 15.1 – 18.3 Dons Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout 10.2 – 17.8 Cub Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout 10.0 – 15.5 Moose Brook Trout 7.9 – 11.0 Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout 8.9 – 16.2 Rock Golden Trout 8.0 – 8.1 Golden/Rainbow Hybrid 8.6 – 9.4 Norman Brook Trout 6.2 – 13.2 Native Brook Trout 9.6 – 11.9 Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout 13.5 Rainbow/Cutthroat Hybrid 13.6 Grassy Brook Trout 5.0 – 11.7 Splake 8.2 Rainbow Trout 15.2 – 15.4 Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout 10.7 – 15.0 Rainbow/Cutthroat Hybrid 9.5 Phillips Rainbow Trout 13.6 – 14.5 Rainbow/Cutthroat Hybrid 21.7 Horseshoe Brook Trout 10.7 – 13.1 Rainbow Trout 13.2 Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout 7.9 – 13.1 Rainbow/Cutthroat Hybrid 10.0 – 14.8 Splake Splake 10.5 – 17.7 Whitney Brook Trout 8.1 – 11.6