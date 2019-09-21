Breaking News

Friday Night Scores

Article Updated: September 21, 2019
The Wind River Cougars warm up at LeRoy Sinner Field in Pavillion. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Here are scores of local high school football teams from Friday night’s action:

Lander Valley 14, @ Evanston 0

@ Star Valley 49, Riverton 7

Lusk 74, @ Wind River 6

@ Burlington 54, St. Stephens 6 (called at half-time due to lightning)

@ Farson-Eden 78, Dubois 12

@ Thermopolis 68, Moorcroft 0

Jackson Hole 48, @ Worland 7

Thursday

Shoshoni 30, Riverton JV 19

NJACC College Soccer

Elsewhere around Wyoming

Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 19
Interclass
Encampment 87, Natrona frosh 34

Friday, Sept. 20
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 45, Gillette 22
Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 7
Natrona 44, Laramie 13
Rock Springs 22, Kelly Walsh 3
Thunder Basin 37, Sheridan 30

Class 3A
Cody 47, Rawlins 20
Douglas 13, Powell 7
Green River 14, Torrington 7

Class 2A
Big Piney 27, Greybull 14
Buffalo 41, Burns 0
Mountain View 47, Lovell 0
Pinedale 32, Kemmerer 14
Wheatland 35, Glenrock 34

Class 1A 11-man
Big Horn 47, Wright 18
Southeast 17, Pine Bluffs 9
Upton-Sundance 38, Tongue River 0

Class 1A six-man
Kaycee 85, Guernsey-Sunrise 14
Midwest 38, NSI 32
Saratoga 65, Lingle 54

Interclass
Cokeville 28, Lyman 12
Rocky Mountain 29, Newcastle 13
Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday

Class 1A six-man
Hanna vs. Hulett, 1 p.m. (at Midwest)
Snake River at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Interclass
Worland JV at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Open: Wyoming Indian.

From Around Wyoming from: wyoming-football.com

