Friday Night Scores

Here are scores of local high school football teams from Friday night’s action:

Lander Valley 14, @ Evanston 0

@ Star Valley 49, Riverton 7

Lusk 74, @ Wind River 6

@ Burlington 54, St. Stephens 6 (called at half-time due to lightning)

@ Farson-Eden 78, Dubois 12

@ Thermopolis 68, Moorcroft 0

Jackson Hole 48, @ Worland 7

Thursday

Shoshoni 30, Riverton JV 19

NJACC College Soccer

Elsewhere around Wyoming

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 19

Interclass

Encampment 87, Natrona frosh 34



Friday, Sept. 20

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 45, Gillette 22

Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 7

Natrona 44, Laramie 13

Rock Springs 22, Kelly Walsh 3

Thunder Basin 37, Sheridan 30

Class 3A

Cody 47, Rawlins 20

Douglas 13, Powell 7

Green River 14, Torrington 7

Class 2A

Big Piney 27, Greybull 14

Buffalo 41, Burns 0

Mountain View 47, Lovell 0

Pinedale 32, Kemmerer 14

Wheatland 35, Glenrock 34

Class 1A 11-man

Big Horn 47, Wright 18

Southeast 17, Pine Bluffs 9

Upton-Sundance 38, Tongue River 0

Class 1A six-man

Kaycee 85, Guernsey-Sunrise 14

Midwest 38, NSI 32

Saratoga 65, Lingle 54

Interclass

Cokeville 28, Lyman 12

Rocky Mountain 29, Newcastle 13

Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday

Class 1A six-man

Hanna vs. Hulett, 1 p.m. (at Midwest)

Snake River at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Worland JV at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Open: Wyoming Indian.

From Around Wyoming from: wyoming-football.com