Friday Night Scores

Here are scores of local high school football teams from Friday night’s action:
Lander Valley 14, @ Evanston 0
@ Star Valley 49, Riverton 7
Lusk 74, @ Wind River 6
@ Burlington 54, St. Stephens 6 (called at half-time due to lightning)
@ Farson-Eden 78, Dubois 12
@ Thermopolis 68, Moorcroft 0
Jackson Hole 48, @ Worland 7
Shoshoni 30, Riverton JV 19
NJACC College Soccer
Elsewhere around Wyoming
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 19
Interclass
Encampment 87, Natrona frosh 34
Friday, Sept. 20
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 45, Gillette 22
Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 7
Natrona 44, Laramie 13
Rock Springs 22, Kelly Walsh 3
Thunder Basin 37, Sheridan 30
Class 3A
Cody 47, Rawlins 20
Douglas 13, Powell 7
Green River 14, Torrington 7
Class 2A
Big Piney 27, Greybull 14
Buffalo 41, Burns 0
Mountain View 47, Lovell 0
Pinedale 32, Kemmerer 14
Wheatland 35, Glenrock 34
Class 1A 11-man
Big Horn 47, Wright 18
Southeast 17, Pine Bluffs 9
Upton-Sundance 38, Tongue River 0
Class 1A six-man
Kaycee 85, Guernsey-Sunrise 14
Midwest 38, NSI 32
Saratoga 65, Lingle 54
Interclass
Cokeville 28, Lyman 12
Rocky Mountain 29, Newcastle 13
Saturday, Sept. 21
Class 1A six-man
Hanna vs. Hulett, 1 p.m. (at Midwest)
Snake River at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Interclass
Worland JV at Riverside, 2 p.m.
Open: Wyoming Indian.
From Around Wyoming from: wyoming-football.com