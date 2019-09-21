Arrest leads to additional prosecution of crimes against children

Riverton, Wyo. – Teamwork between State and Federal Agents netted substantial sentences Friday for explotation of crimes against children, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne.

The crimes were prosecuted after the arrest of a Riverton man on January 4, 2019 and a subsequent investigation.

On Friday, September 20, 2019, in the District of Wyoming, JUSTIN DAVID BROWN, age 27 of Riverton, Wyoming was sentenced to seven hundred twenty months in prison (60 years) followed by lifetime-supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of Production of Child Pornography. Read that story here.

After his arrest, Brown consented to law enforcement assuming his online identity and as a result, Agents identified offenders within Wyoming and other jurisdictions who committed crimes against children and were charged and sentenced in U.S. District Court, including:

ROBERT WILLIAM COTTER, 35, of Casper, Wyoming, who was sentenced on July 17, 2019, for Production of Child Pornography. Cotter was sentenced to two hundred ten months of imprisonment, to be followed by lifetime-supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,500, a $100 special assessment and $500 special assessment pursuant to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act.

DAVID THOMAS WILLIAMS, 36, of Laurel, Montana, who was sentenced on August 13, 2019, for Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor. Williams was sentenced to one hundred fifty months of imprisonment, to be followed by 120 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $138 and a $100 special assessment.

WILLIS STEVEN SMITH, 24, formerly of Lyman, Wyoming, who was sentenced on September 18, 2019 for Aiding and Abetting the Production of Child Pornography. Smith was sentenced to one hundred eighty months of imprisonment, to be followed by one hundred twenty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $138.00, a $100.00 special assessment, and a $400 special assessment pursuant to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act.

Assistant United States Attorneys Stephanie A. Hambrick and Timothy J. Forwood and the United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming, Mark A. Klaassen, prosecuted these cases. In regards to the investigation and sentences Klaassen stated, “My office remains committed to protecting our communities from individuals like these, who are involved in the production and sharing of child pornography. Their conduct victimizes innocent children, the most vulnerable among us, and we must do all we can to prevent and deter this crime.”

DCI and HSI, along with law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Wyoming, work together as part of the Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation an abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.