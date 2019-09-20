St.Clair named Wyoming Woman of Distinction

Congratulations to Lynette St. Clair for her award-Women of Influence in Education-ad the Native American Education Coordinator for Fremont County School District 21 at Fort Washakie School. The honor was bestowed upon St. Clair at the Wyoming Women of Distinction Honor Ceremony last night in Casper.
