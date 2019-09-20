Search underway for missing Lander man; Alleged drowning victim in Wind River found alive, arrested

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 35 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Friday. Seventeen of the calls were for an ambulance and there were four fire calls. Nine individuals were booked into the detention center which today has a population of 205 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, one inmate is on home detention and 18 are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

An active Search and Rescue effort is underway this morning for a 55-year-old Lander man who has been missing south of Lander since Monday evening or Tuesday. No other information was available.

Here’s an update from a story reported first on July 1st. A suspect being chased by the Wind River Police Department who jumped into the Big Wind River just south of Riverton and disappeared, has been caught and arrested. The man apparently made it to the shore. There was an active search in the river for several days after the reported disappearance.

The report of a distressed watercraft in Boysen today after 7 a.m. turned out to be a lone woman in a 15 foot boat whose motor stopped and she was drifting about a half mile west of the Boysen Marina near the islands opposite the West Shoreline Drive. The woman was rescued unharmed.

Deputies are investigating what appeared to be a vehicle “stuffed in the tall sagebrush” and with trash all around it on the Hudson-Atlantic City Road.

A littering complaint filed by the Midvale Irrigation District for trash dumped next to the Wyoming Canal resulted in the party involved agreeing to clean the area up.