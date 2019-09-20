Let’s Talk Fremont

Breaking News

September 20, 2019
On today’s Let’s Talk James Arndt and Pat Lawson on Commanders Corner talking about the new location of Veterans Hall and services for veterans. Also there was Gary Weisz from Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce with community business news and last Max Mills from the Shoshoni schools (on the phone).

James Arndt and Pat Lawson
Gary Weisz

