Several assaults reported, missing horses, motorcycle crash on FCSO blotter

The past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center in Lander received 24 calls for service. Fourteen of those calls requested an ambulance four were for fire departments. Nine persons were booked into the detention center, which on Thursday had 201 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, one inmate is on home detention and 17 inmates are being housed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A report of eight missing horses came in from an address on Pickett Road near Pavillion.

A violation of a protection order was called in regarding a domestic violence incident on the Sinks Canyon Road.

A man came to the SageWest Riverton Emergency Room reporting that he had been sexually assaulted. The report is under investigation.

An assault was reported at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander. The incident is under investigation.

An intoxicated man reportedly crashed the motorcycle he was riding on Amy Lou Lane near Riverton at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested.

Fire calls were for a controlled burn near Pavilliuon, A strange odor report at Charlietown near Fort Washakie, the motorcycle crash in Riverton, a fire alarm on North 2nd near Lander and a vehicle crash at Main Street and Tiger Drive in Lander.