Possible Drugged Candy reported at RMS, Seven arrests made

Riverton Police responded to 38 calls for service on Wednesday. Among the items on the blotter:

An incident of an intoxicated man harassing patrons at the Riverton Branch Library was reported at 12:53 pm Wednesday. A report is pending.

A man called police to report that he might’ve purchased a stolen firearm. A police check in the NCIC system (National Crime Information Center) did not indicate the weapon was stolen. A report on this incident is also pending.

A parent of a student at Riverton Middle School reported that their child might’ve obtained a piece of candy infused with the main ingredient of marijuana, THC.

A generator believed to be stolen was being sold in the Internet. Police were advised.

Arrests:

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton Rupert Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old male from Riverton Charles Potter for Public Intoxication

Arrested 22-year-old male from Riverton, Jayland Twomoons for Public Intoxication

Arrested 25-year-old male from Saint Stephens, Mychal Goggles for Public intoxication and arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton Vincent Yellowbear for Public Intoxication at City Park. The two were allegedly harassing people at the Wednesday Farmers Market there.

Arrested 55-year-old female from Riverton Lois Medicinecloud for Interference

Arrested 28-year-old male from Riverton, Brent Gould for Domestic Battery