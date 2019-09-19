Only two local football teams play at home Friday

As we move into Week Three of the Wyoming High School Football Season, only two of the local teams will be at home Friday. Wind River will host the Lusk Tigers from Niobrara County High School in Pavillion at 5 p.m. and the Thermopolis Bobcats will entertain the Moorcroft Wolves at 6 pm.

Road games this week include: St.Stephens at Burlington at 2 pm, Worland at Jackson, 5 pm, Riverton at Afton-Star Valley at 6 pm, Lander Valley at Evanston at 7 pm.

Thursday evening the Shoshoni Wranglers varsity will play the Riverton JV at Wolverine Field in Riverton at 6 pm

Friday, Sept. 20

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Natrona at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Douglas at Powell, 6 p.m.

Lander Valley at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Cody, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Green River, 7 p.m.

Worland at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Piney at Greybull, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Burns, 6 p.m.

Lovell at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Moorcroft at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 1A 11-man

Lusk at Wind River, 5 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Tongue River, 7 p.m.

Wright at Big Horn, 7 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Dubois at Farson-Eden, 2 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

NSI at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Lingle, 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Snake River at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Interclass

Lyman at Cokeville, 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Class 1A six-man

Hanna vs. Hulett, 1 p.m. (at Midwest)

Interclass

Worland JV at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Open: Wyoming Indian.

Schedule courtesy of: http://Wyoming-Football.com