Lander’s Main Street public art sprucing up intersections

Lander, Wyo. – The electrical traffic signal control boxes in Lander along Main Street are taking on a new and colorful look this Month as work commissioned by ATLAS (AT Lander Arts and Sciences) is being wrapped on the boxes. A variety of artists submitted proposals for the Electrical Box Project, and the following are the winning entries. AtLAS is associated with the Lander Arts Center.

Artist: Noelle Weimann’s, Rainbow Splash has been installed at the corner of Main and the Baldwin Creek Road. Inspiration for this piece is drawn from Wyoming’s beautiful summer sunlight and its pristine river systems. Movement and color are thematic in the trout’s spots and water splashing. She imagined the fish swimming in watercolor and dazzling its viewer in full trout regalia. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Remaining photos by Lander Art Center (AtLAS)

On the corner of 5th and Main St. are four panels of Landerite Zach Even’s close-up fish series. Zach began painting his close-up fish series in 2000. The pieces used for the electrical box series were painted from references he caught from local waters. The rainbow and brown trout were from the Popo Agie River near Sinks Canyon, and the brook and golden trout were from the mountain lakes in the wilderness area above Lander.

Here is artist Alana Benson’s piece entitled Wind River Foothills. This piece was inspired by Alana’s morning commutes next to the Wind River range, this piece was made using free-hand line work and watercolor.

Alana Benson is an artist and writer who lives in Lander. Her work has previously appeared in the Chestnut Review, BlazeVOX magazine, the Tishman Review, and elsewhere.



Coming Soon:

“Popo Agie Fishing” was created by 5 members of the Popo Agie Pistols 4H Club. They decided they wanted to do a group project, and when AtLAS released their contest it was a perfect opportunity to get together and make something happen. They scheduled a day to sit down together with paint and see what happened. They started by discussing the Popo Agie watershed and what they knew about it. They discussed the many species of fish and wildlife you can find on the water. One kid suggested painting a golden trout, and the painting began. Another kid suggested having a bear fishing for it. They sat down and shared the same canvas for a couple hours and formed the idea and completed it.

Wrapping the box on Fourth and Main is Thunder Comin’ In by Bethann Merkle. It is a composite of two field sketches created while watching summer thunderstorms build. Wyoming’s expansive viewsheds provide prime opportunities for weather-watching and sketching storms while staying safe and dry. These paintings were made in pen and ink, graphite, and watercolor, and they epitomize the dynamic nature of Wyoming’s summers.



Bethann Garramon Merkle, MFA, is a multi-disciplinary artist, writer, and educator. She teaches and conducts research on science communication (including illustration and writing) at the University of Wyoming.

At 7th and Main “Waiting on The Hatch, Little Popo Agie Lander, Wy” was painted in Plienair. It is a painting of the little Popo Agie as one is entering the second public fishing area on Red Canyon rd. This is a beautiful place to fish, swim, and rockhunt. This area echos the ancient peoples that once hunted in these canyons, as well as,the beautiful array of insect and trout species that depend on this beautiful water system



Noelle Weimann is a Lander artist. She holds a BS in Oil painting and a BA in Art History from Southern Connecticut State University. She specializes in Pleinair and figure painting, where she can create works in a limited time frame, capturing the quick movements, energy and personality of her subject matter.

Bethann Merkle will have a second piece on the corner of 9th and Main St., Hayfield Rosé (above) and Wild Rose Hip(sters) (Below). Hayfield Rosé and Wild Rose Hip(sters) are a pair of field sketches which celebrate late summer in the Mountain West. When the roses are both blooming and putting on seed, and hay ripening and ready to cut, the bounty of wild and cultivated foods makes it easy to see Wyoming through a rose-tinted lens.