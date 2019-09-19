CWC Rustler Sports Roundup – First ever home soccer matches; V-ball Tourney

This week’s schedule:

Soccer:

The CWC Men and Women’s Soccer Teams will be playing their first home games ever this coming weekend. Friday night the Rustlers will be at home at 5 and 8 p.m. (at RHS Wolverine Stadium) to host the Western Wyoming College Mustangs. Saturday, the two teams move across the county to host the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles at Lander Valley High School’s Bill Bush Stadium in early afternoon contests starting at 12 Noon and 3 p.m.

Volleyball:

The Rustlers Volleyball Team hosts Snow College of Utah Friday at 1 p.m. and Northwest Community College Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Bailey’s Tire and Auto Classic at Rustler Gym on campus. The Lady Rustlers play again Saturday against Snow College at 11 a.m. There will be a tailgate party this Friday from noon-1pm in the Student Center.

Results:

Cross Country Team Continues to Improve

Sep 18, 2019

Coach Al Lara’s Rustlers competed in the Hastings College Cross Country Invite on September 14th. The women’s team finished 7th out of 14 teams and were led by Paige Flock who finished in 26th place out of 95 runners. Trysta Stingley finished 27th, Hailee Hunter 47th, Scarlett Sisemore 68th and Kathryn Sauerwein 71st.

The men finished 10th out of 14 teams and were led by Freshman Kenyion Townsend who finished in 29th place out of 95 runners. Jayden Yates finished 37th, Parker Jones 47th, Brayden Kovick 66th and Jared White crossed the finish line in 84th place.

Up Next: The Rustlers will travel to Montana State University-Northern on September 28th.

Rustlers Competed at First Regional Rodeo

Sep 16, 2019

The Rustlers traveled to Chadron, Nebraska this past weekend to compete at the first regional rodeo of the 2019/2020 season. The freshman class showed a lot of promise, and after the dust settled two of them placed third in their respective events.

On the men’s team, Rickey Williams spurred his first Bareback horse for 66 points which placed him sixth in the first round. In the second round, he was able to better his score from the first round to a 77 placing him third in that round and third in the average with 143 points on two head. Teammate Dakota Paris won the first round of the Bull Riding with a 79 point ride. Unfortunately, he bucked off his short round bull, but with only two other guys riding their short round bulls, Dakota’s first ride held up for third in the average.

“It’s good to see how each kid handles the pressure of their first college rodeo, especially when we have such a young team,” said Coach Schrock. “The older kids know what it takes to compete and win at this level but sometimes the freshman want to make more of it than what it actually is. Really what it boils down to, it’s just a competition between them and the stock they have drawn. We try to practice basics and prepare them to be physically and mentally prepared to do that. With that being said, I am really proud of the way that they handled themselves as a whole this weekend. Rickey and Dakota got a taste of winning at the collegiate level, and we had quite a few that followed through on the game plan they had set for the stock that they had drawn, but fell a little short. I feel like if they stick to the basics and game plan, the winning will come. We had a great team workout this morning, and they are all ready to prepare for the upcoming rodeo in Sheridan this weekend.”

Rustlers Go 2-3 at Las Vegas Tournament – Beats 8th Ranked Team in Nation

Sep 16, 2019

The Lady Rustlers went 2-3 at the Coyote Volleyball Invitational in Las Vegas, NV over the weekend. Here’s the recap:

Day One:

The Rustlers played the College of Southern Nevada, beating them 3-1 and against Arizona Western College, losing 3-0. Jaden Daffer had over 39 digs on the day, and Ashley Steffen came out strong with 7 kills against CSN. Mary Moyle also had an outstanding game against CSN, adding 14 kills and setter Aubri Whatcott had 40 assists. “The team was solid most of the day. We had to play back to back and play 7 sets in a row.” -Coach Gallard

Day 2:

Central played two nationally ranked teams, but ended up losing to both teams in 3 sets. “We played well against CSI the first two sets, and also played well against Miami Dade the second two sets. We had a strong 6 point lead in both sets with MDC, but they came back 25-27 and 22-25.” -Coach Gallard

Day 3:

The Lady Rustlers came out focused and strong on the last day of the tournament, beating the number 8 team in the nation, Salt Lake Community College in 4 sets. The team had a total of 10 ace serves. Sage Bearnson led the Rustlers with 11 kills, followed by Ava Rasmussen and Mary Moyle with 10 kills and Mackie McDonald with 9. Both Carly Connor and Abby VanVossen had 3 blocks. Jaden Daffer led the ladies in digs with a total of 23 followed by Sage Bearnson with 19. “SLCC came back in the second set, but we stayed focused and determined to continue our level of play. We started at the Las Vegas Tournament with a win from College of Southern Nevada and finished off the tournament with a win from Salt Lake City Community College. I’m so proud of all the hard work from the players and staff. We were at a mini national tournament with all of these top 25 teams in the nation. What a great experience for CWC!”

Up Next: CWC will be hosting the Bailey’s Tire and Auto Classic on September 20-21. The Lady Rustlers will play Snow College on Friday at 1pm.