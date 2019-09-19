Chance of Precipitation 40% on Friday, breezy

The Wind River Basin forecast from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport:

Tonight – Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s Wyoming Situation Report which covers this weekend and into early next week:

Highlights: