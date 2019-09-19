Chance of Precipitation 40% on Friday, breezy

The Wind River Basin forecast from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport:
Tonight – Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service’s Wyoming Situation Report which covers this weekend and into early next week:
Highlights:
- Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening over eastern Wyoming, mainly east of the Interstate 25 corridor.
- Elevated or near-critical fire weather conditions expected this afternoon and Friday, mainly over central Wyoming. Additional concerns possible later this weekend and into Monday.
- The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook favors above normal precipitation for the state of Wyoming, with above normal temperatures across the eastern portion of the state and below normal temperatures for western Wyoming