Business Activity in Riverton includes remodels, new pharmacy, store design

Riverton, Wyo. – The City of Riverton’s Community Development Director Eric Carr this week said business activity is picking up in the Rendezvous City. He said two major commercial projects are now active, two in the design phase while there are 17 residential projects currently underway, as of last week.

Here’s what we know:

• The demolition permit has been withdrawn at the former Kmart building on North Federal which means Sutherland’s Home Improvement Center is now in the remodel mode. “They’ve stripped the flooring and removed the low ceiling and they are proceeding with setting up the new store infrastructure,” Carr said.

• The Smiths Fueling Station on West Main is making rapid progress with concrete pads being laid this week. “The crew up there is working sunrise to sunset to have the station open later this fall,” Carr said.

• Murdochs Ranch and Home Supply is currently in the design phase for the former Safeway Store at Federal and Pershing. “They are working on the preliminary engineering and design right now and are planning to begin the interior work this coming spring,” Carr said.

ª We haven’t received any permits yet, but the former Taco Johns location on West Main has been purchased and plans there are for a new local pharmacy.

• There are 17 residential projects underway, including roofing and interior remodel projects.

• The entrances to the Eastern Shoshone Business Park north of Walmart have been built, but so far there is no word on who the first tenants will be, although the committee working on the proposed new hospital said they’d like to locate there for the opportunity zone credit’s the project would receive.

• The North Federal Street Reconstruction Project is nearing completion with one final southbound section to be paved with concrete and one last intersection at Sunset to be completed. Sidewalks and other work will continue into the fall.