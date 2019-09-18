Two bat incidents reported to FCSO Dispatch

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 43 calls for service, including 20 calls for an ambulance and two calls for a fire department. Two individuals were booked into the detention center, which today has a population of 200 inmates it is responsible for, including one inmate on home detention and 20 inmates being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

A resident on Far View Circle in Riverton reported finding a bat inside their pellet stove.

A simple assault was reported overnight outside of Lander on Lyons Valley Road.

A person riding a motorcycle near Bonneville showed up at the Riverton SageWest Health Care Emergency Room Tuesday morning saying he was bitten by a bat while riding.

A goat apparently died of natural causes on a porch at a residence on Mortimore Lane outside of Lander.

The fire calls were for a fire alarm at the CWC Alpine Science Institute in Sinks Canyon and for a bathroom fire at Jaycee Park in Riverton.