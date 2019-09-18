South 8th Street East Project Approved

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night approved the reconstruction of South 9th Street East paralleling the County Fairgrounds to the Riverton Livestock Auction.

The vote was unanimous. The contract was awarded to Dave’s Asphalt in the amount of $70,769, well under the engineers estimate of “around $130,000 from memory,” said Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield.

Two bids were received for the work. The other bid was from 71 Construction at $80,220.

The project will be funded by the one percent tax program.