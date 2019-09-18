Pokes on the road at Tulsa Saturday, Looking to extend winning streak

Laramie, Wyo. – The Wyoming Cowboys (3-0 overall) hit the road for the second time this season closing out non-conference action at Tulsa (1-2 overall) for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. It is the first trip for the Brown and Gold to the Sooner State since 2003. The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.



The contest will be broadcast on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Wyoming holds a 3-2 record all-time against the Golden Hurricane with the last meeting between the two schools coming in 1998.

About The Cowboys

Cowboys Receive Vote in Amway Coaches’ Poll: TheWyoming Cowboys received one vote in the USA Today’s Amway Coaches Poll this week, for a third straight-week in the poll. The Cowboys last received votes during the 2017 preseason poll.

Pokes Win Seventh-Straight: The Cowboys extended their winning streak to seven games after defeating Idaho 21-16 on Saturday. Wyoming finished last season on a four game winning streak. The seven games is the longest in Craig Bohl era, as Wyoming won five games during the 2016 campaign. The Pokes seven game winning streak is tied for the fourth longest in the nation with Florida. Wyoming won seven straight in 1998 and 12 straight in 1995 to 1996.

Nations’ Top -5 Longest Winning Streaks

1. Clemson 18

2. Ohio State 9

3. App State 8

4. Wyoming 7

Florida 7

Cowboys Off To Best Start Since 2011: The Pokes moved to 3-0 with the win over Idaho last Saturday. It is the best start since Wyoming won its first three contests of the 2011 season. The last time Wyoming opened the season with four-straight wins was 1996, the Pokes opened the year 9-0 that season.

Cowboys Looking for Fourth-Straight Win on the Road: The Pokes have won three-straight games on the road dating back to last season. With a win against Tulsa it would mark the first time since 1995 to 1996 that Wyoming had won four-straight road contests.

Crall Causing Havoc: Junior defensive end Garrett Crall has been causing havoc for opponents this season. Through three games, Crall has three sacks and with all 1.5 sacks in the last two games. He ranks third in the MW in sacks and No. 20 in the nation. He has 14 tackles on the year and had a season-high eight against Idaho.

Cowboys Getting into Backfield: The Pokes have been getting into the opposing backfield this season. Wyoming has 22 tackles for loss on the season for -112 yards. That ranks third in the MW and No. 33 in the nation. The Pokes 11 sacks (3.67 per Game) ranks second in the MW and No. 14 in the nation. Wyoming has eight different players record a sack this season.

Trey Smith Has Big Day: Graduate transfer Trey Smith had a big day for the Pokes in the 21-16 win over Idaho. He rushed for a career-best 152 yards on 17 carries and added two touchdowns. The 152 yards is the third most in a game in the MW this season. He found paydirt on an 80-yard run, which is the longest in the conference this season. It was the longest rush by a Poke since Brian Hill went 89-yards for a touchdown against Fresno State during the 2014 season.

Cowboys Back in Oklahoma: The Pokes will play in the Sooner State for the first time since playing at Oklahoma State during the 2003 season falling to the Cowboys by a score of 48-24. Wyoming is 1-7 all-time in the state of Oklahoma, but are 1-2 on the road against the Golden Hurricane with a 28-27 win over Tulsa on Nov. 20, 1954.

About Tulsa

The Golden Hurricane head into Saturday with a 1-2 overall record after falling at home to Oklahoma State by a score of 40-21. Tulsa picked up their win at San Jose State on Sept. 7 defeating the Spartans by a score of 34-16. Tulsa opened the season with a 28-7 loss at No. 18 Michigan State.

Tulsa is averaging 20.7 points per game, while it allows opponents 28 points per game. The Golden Hurricane offense averages 338.3 yards of total offense per game rushing for 113.7 points per game and throwing for 224.7. Defensively, Tulsa allows 385.7 yards of total offense per game, as the opposition throws for 199.0 yards per game and rushes for 186.7 per game.

The Golden Hurricane is led offensively by quarterback Zack Smith, as he has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 664 yards. He averages 221.2 yards per game and has three touchdowns and one interception on the season. His top target is Sam Crawford Jr. with 17 receptions for 241 yards with one touchdown. Keylon Stokes has 15 catches for 209 yards on the season. The top rusher for Tulsa is Shamari Brooks at 82.3 yards per game. He has three touchdowns on the season.

The Tulsa defense is led by Cooper Edmiston with 25 tackles on the season. The linebacker has nine solo stops and 16 assisted tackles. Defensive end Trevis Gipson leads the team with two sacks on the season. Cornerback Reggie Robinson has one interception on the season along with six tackles.

The Golden Hurricane kicker Jacob Rainey is 2-of-2 this season with a long of 28 yards. Punter Thomas Bennett averages 46.1 yards per kick on the season with a long of 60 yards and eight punts over 60 yards.

Up Next

ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the UNLV at Wyoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 28 will be televised on ESPNU. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m., M.T., from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The game will also be broadcast on the 26 affiliate radio stations of the Cowboy Sports Network beginning with the pregame show one hour prior to kickoff.

Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “White Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing White t-shirts. The goal is to have the entire stadium blanketed in white. More information on the event along with link to Brown and Gold are available at GoWyo.com/WhiteOut.