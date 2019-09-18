Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: September 18, 2019
Comments Off on Let’s Talk Fremont

Today on Let’s Talk we have multiple guests, Mayor Richard Gard and City Administrator Tony Tolstedt reviewed Tuesday’s City Council meeting. also PAWS’ Pamela Canham recapped the Paws and Pearls fundraiser, and lastly 307 Financial’s Mike Zerbil talked about investments and current economic news.

City Administrator Tony Tolstedt and Mayor Richard Gard
307 Financial’s Mike Zerbil

Post navigation

Posted in: