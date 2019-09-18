Let’s Talk Fremont

Today on Let’s Talk we have multiple guests, Mayor Richard Gard and City Administrator Tony Tolstedt reviewed Tuesday’s City Council meeting. also PAWS’ Pamela Canham recapped the Paws and Pearls fundraiser, and lastly 307 Financial’s Mike Zerbil talked about investments and current economic news.
