Joe Thomas Hinkle was born January 17th of 1921, in Purcell Oklahoma to John Earl Hinkle and Mary Vestal (Spence) Hinkle. Joe grew up in southwest Oklahoma and studied at Oklahoma State University until 1942 when he entered the United States Navy.

Joe served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, as an Instructor for Naval Pilot Training School, piloting with the WWII Hell Divers and was awarded the American Campaign Ribbon, Asiatic Campaign Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and The WWII Victory Ribbon, before receiving an Honorable Discharge on January 20, 1946.

In the fall of 1946, Joe traveled with his father to hunt near Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Harvesting on the first day, Joe came through Lander to store his elk and stay until his father tagged his animal as well. While in Lander, Joe realized the opportunity of ownership for a local laundry business. He purchased the business and land in 1946, and officially become a Lander Businessman and Resident. In

1948 Joe met Alys Maxine Brandon who was a local clerk at JC Penney. They were married shortly after, becoming partners in business and life for the next 71 years until his passing on September 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by Donald Earl Hinkle (Son), David Thomas Hinkle (Son), Alys Maxine Hinkle (Wife), Bill Hinkle (Brother), Don Hinkle (Brother), John Hinkle (Father), and Mary (Spence) Hinkle (Mother).

He is survived by, Dana Lynn Hinkle (Daughter), Jess Brandon Hinkle (Grandson), Sarah Ann Hinkle (Granddaughter) and family, Cale Thomas Hinkle (Grandson) and family, Charles Eldon Hutson (Grandson) and family.

Services will be held at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Friday September 20, 2019 at 10am with graveside services after. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church of Lander.