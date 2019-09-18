Arson at park restroom; early morning assault

Riverton Police responded to 38 calls for service on Tuesday. Among the calls:

A Riverton resident reported the theft of a firearm from a residence on Sherry Drive.

A resident showed up at the police station to report that the registration stickers on their license plates had been stolen. A report is pending.

An arson was reported in the public restrooms at Jaycee Park in Riverton. Police will follow-up.

A weapons incident that resulted in aggravated assault and battery charges filed against a Montana woman is under investigation. The incident was reported at the Sundowner Motel at 2:14 a.m.

Arrests/Citations

A 16-year-old male from Riverton Issued citation for Battery

Arrested 54-year-old male from Lander, John Hevewah for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 53-year-old female from Riverton, Cheryl Shakespeare for Public Intoxication

Arrested 50-year-old female from Billings MT, Juanita Beck for Aggravated Assault and battery and interference . This incident is Under Investigation.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.