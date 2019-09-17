Verdict: Climbers death in Pingora fall was accidental

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said the death of 63-year-old Zijah Kurtovic of Illinois was accidental. Kurtovic, an experienced international climber, fell to his death off of Pingora Peak in the Cirque of the Towers in the Wind River Range on August 10th while climbing with another man.

The cause of death was “massive blunt force trauma due to fall from extreme height,” according to a verdict and case docket.

“He fell from about 700 to 800 feet down the mountain,” Stratmoen said.

There was no relevant toxicology to report, according to the coroner.