Rustler V-Ball Team tops #8 SLCC at Las Vegas Tourney

The Lady Rustlers went 2-3 at the Coyote Volleyball Invitational in Las Vegas, NV over the weekend. Here’s the recap:

Day One:

The Rustlers played the College of Southern Nevada, beating them 3-1 and against Arizona Western College, losing 3-0. Jaden Daffer had over 39 digs on the day, and Ashley Steffen came out strong with 7 kills against CSN. Mary Moyle also had an outstanding game against CSN, adding 14 kills and setter Aubri Whatcott had 40 assists. “The team was solid most of the day. We had to play back to back and play 7 sets in a row.” -Coach Gallard



Day 2:

Central played two nationally ranked teams, but ended up losing to both teams in 3 sets. “We played well against CSI the first two sets, and also played well against Miami Dade the second two sets. We had a strong 6 point lead in both sets with MDC, but they came back 25-27 and 22-25.” -Coach Gallard



Day 3:

The Lady Rustlers came out focused and strong on the last day of the tournament, beating the number 8 team in the nation, Salt Lake Community College in 4 sets. The team had a total of 10 ace serves. Sage Bearnson led the Rustlers with 11 kills, followed by Ava Rasmussen and Mary Moyle with 10 kills and Mackie McDonald with 9. Both Carly Connor and Abby VanVossen had 3 blocks. Jaden Daffer led the ladies in digs with a total of 23 followed by Sage Bearnson with 19. “SLCC came back in the second set, but we stayed focused and determined to continue our level of play. We started at the Las Vegas Tournament with a win from College of Southern Nevada and finished off the tournament with a win from Salt Lake City Community College. I’m so proud of all the hard work from the players and staff. We were at a mini national tournament with all of these top 25 teams in the nation. What a great experience for CWC!”

Up Next: CWC will be hosting the Bailey’s Tire and Auto Classic on September 20-21. The Lady Rustlers will play Snow College on Friday at 1pm.