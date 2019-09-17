Quite Windy Today, Cooler

Tuesday will be quite windy across the Cowboy State according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. Southwest to West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are predicted. Occasional gusts of 60 plus mph are possible. There is a blow over risks to high profile vehicles and loose objects may be blown around.

The Wind River Basin Forecast calls for rain showers this morning and early afternoon. A cold front will pass through the area this morning, cooler with a high in the mid 60’s, perhaps up to 67 degrees. It will be quite windy at 25 to 30 mph.