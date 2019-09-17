Killing of horses reported, investigation launched

Lander, Wyo. – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating the killing of two horses and the disappearance of another pony, who were pastured east of Lander on the Ruby Ranch just off of Highway 789.

The family reports they are devastated, according to multiple posts on their Facebook Page, including the one below:

“It’s never easy losing a horse, especially the ones that give your their whole heart, are your best friend, the ones you grow with, and learn so much from, and as a parent, you trust them to take care of them every step… we found Cowgirl and Scooter both dead, about 60 feet apart, under very suspicious circumstances… still can’t find Pickle the pony. It is unfathomable to us, how anyone could do something so terrible.”

Sheriff’s Office detectives have begun an investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 332-5611 or 856-7200.