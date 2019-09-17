Joyce J. Hays, 87, of Dubois passed away peacefully Sept. 12 at Help for Health Hospice Home.

Joyce was born 6-26-32 to Bertha Irene and George Papp in Somerville New Jersey. She married Bruce Hays in Meridian, MS 9-17-50. She joined him on their life adventure as they moved across the country pipe lining and working in the oil industry. They returned to Dubois in 1962 to make their forever home on Pony Creek.

Joyce was a dedicated homemaker. She performed fine thread crochet while listening to TV, and solved cross word puzzles while watching Jeopardy. She relished gardening and convinced the soil and weather of Dubois that both flowers and vegetables not only could, but WOULD grow there. She loved cooking and baking and sharing new recipes with her friends and family.

Joyce truly enjoy all aspects of home making, cleaning, sewing, painting and rearranging furniture to the hazard of all who came in late at night. She loved snowmobiling and watching NASCAR and she hiked the hills around Dubois learning the local history. Joyce found true joy adventuring with her grandsons, playing at all sorts of things, fishing and enjoying family time at her home. Joyce enjoyed sewing, and she was a true neat freak! Cleaning was her thing so much so that she taught the family dog to be vacuumed, willingly, and to actually enjoy it!

Joyce is survived by her daughter Patricia Moore (Gary) Riverton, grand-sons Joe Moore, Ponderay ID, Troy Moore, Boise ID Daughter Michele Johnson (Steve) Fort Collins, CO, brother Gary Papp, St. Augustine ,FL, sister Vorice Kay Spencer, Levitown,PA and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was proceed in death by her beloved husband Bruce, her parents, and her brother Bobbie Papp, Abilene, TX. Her brothers in law, Phil Hays, Richard Hays, Bennett Hays, Ralph Trenary, and James Skovgard, Sisters in law, Jackie Skovgard, Marion Trenary, Agnes Hays, Sherly Hays and Marie Hays.

Cremation was performed and a celebration of life will follow at a later time.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.