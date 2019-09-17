Horses shot; Firearm stolen; One arrest made

The Sheriff’s Office in Lander reported 52 calls for service Monday, including 18 ambulance calls. There were no fire calls. Three persons were booked into the detention center, which Tuesday morning had an inmate population of 206. Of those inmate, one is on home detention and 21 are being housed in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

Shortly after 11 a.m. a caller reported two of their horses had been shot and killed and a third was missing from a pasture along Highway 789 just east of Lander. Detectives are investigating.

A firearm was reported stolen from an address in Jeffrey City. The theft was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday.

The early morning wind Tuesday morning apparently dislodged a branch which fell on the roadway of Mortimore Lane near the bridge. The branch was moved by a deputy.