Homicide ruled in death of Reservation man

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has ruled the shooting death of 29-year-old Victor Addison on August 4th as a homicide.

In a Verdict and Case Docket, the coroner’s office said Addison died of a gunshot wound to the head. The docket also revealed that Addison’s blood alcohol level was 0.229 percent (0.08 is the legal limit) and that he had 180 ng/ml of methamphetamine in his system.

The investigation into the death is still open and is being investigated by the FBI since the incident occurred on the Wind River Indian Reservation.