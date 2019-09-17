Haystack fire still smoking; Air Quality impacted locally

That stench of smoke and burning hay that wafts over Riverton and the Wind River Valley west of town from time to time isn’t going away anytime soon.

The huge fire, which started one week ago on west Riverview Road at the Fleur-De Lis Cattle Company, is still smouldering, producing voluminous amount of acrid smoke.

“They don’t have enough room to spread out the hay and burn it up, but the property owner is monitoring it. It will just have to burn itself out,” said Riverton Fire District Chief Henri DeClerq. He said a cause of the fire is unknown. “Basically, there is nothing we can do, maybe the rain that is forecast will help,” he said.