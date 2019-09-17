Breaking News

Haystack fire still smoking; Air Quality impacted locally

WyoToday
Article Updated: September 17, 2019
Comments Off on Haystack fire still smoking; Air Quality impacted locally
The smouldering haystack fire west of town on Riverview Road is still active one week after it began. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

That stench of smoke and burning hay that wafts over Riverton and the Wind River Valley west of town from time to time isn’t going away anytime soon.

The huge fire, which started one week ago on west Riverview Road at the Fleur-De Lis Cattle Company, is still smouldering, producing voluminous amount of acrid smoke.

“They don’t have enough room to spread out the hay and burn it up, but the property owner is monitoring it. It will just have to burn itself out,” said Riverton Fire District Chief Henri DeClerq. He said a cause of the fire is unknown. “Basically, there is nothing we can do, maybe the rain that is forecast will help,” he said.

An occasional flame is visible in the smouldering ruins of a haystack fire that was ignited one week ago today. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over.

Post navigation

Posted in: