Going Hunting? Here’s a tip or two to prevent injuries

Hunting season is upon us again, and on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program, physical therapist John Schutt of Teton Therapy talked about tips to avoid injury when hiking or carrying out a harvested animal.
Breaking News
-
Riverton Police responded to 79 calls for service over the weekend. From the call log:…
-
Riverton Mayor Richard Gard and City Administrator Tony Tolstedt gave a preview of tonight's city…
-
Hunting season is upon us again, and on the Wind River Radio Network's Let's Talk…
-
Tuesday will be quite windy across the Cowboy State according to the National Weather Service…
-
Shawn Reese announced his resignation today as Wyoming Business Council (WBC) chief executive officer. Reese…
-
Now Available: 310 Hunter Circle, Riverton, Wyoming. Contact Olivia Prince, owner/broker, Wind River Realty (307)…
-
On Let's Talk John Schutt a physical therapist, from Teton Therapy telling us the proper…
-
Today on Let's Talk we have a preview of the city council meeting for the…
-
It will be cooler on Tuesday with a drop in temperatures from 15-17 degrees and…
-
Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 16, 2019) – ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the UNLV at Wyoming…