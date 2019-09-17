Breaking News

Going Hunting? Here’s a tip or two to prevent injuries

September 17, 2019
Teton Therapy's John Schutt gave tips on how to avoid injury when hunting or enjoying the great Wyoming outdoors. WyoToday Photo by Ernie Over

Hunting season is upon us again, and on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program, physical therapist John Schutt of Teton Therapy talked about tips to avoid injury when hiking or carrying out a harvested animal.

