Eighteen years later, we remember the Wyoming 8

Monday, September 16, yesterday, was the anniversary of the tragic loss of eight University of Wyoming cross country athletes in 2001, including Kyle Johnson of Riverton. The Wyoming 8 were killed when the Jeep Wagoneer they were riding in coming home from an outing in Fort Collins was hit head-on by a drunk driver near Tie Siding, south of Laramie on US 287. They all died at the scene.

The driver of the big pickup truck was a member of the UW Rodeo Team, Steer Wrester Clinton Haskins of Maybell, Colorado. Haskins served just under 10 years of a 14 year sentence in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle. He was paroled in 2011.

On the perimeter fence on the north side of Wolverine Stadium in Riverton hangs a memorial to the 8.

The University has also memorialized the Cowboy Runners with a landscaped memorial garden on the east side of War Memorial Fieldhouse, the home of the Cross Country Team.

Thanks to Ron Porter for the images of the team members