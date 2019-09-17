Breaking News

City Council to discuss the water feature tonight

Article Updated: September 17, 2019
City Administrator Tony Tolstedt and Mayor Richard Gard previewed tonight's city council meeting. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard and City Administrator Tony Tolstedt gave a preview of tonight’s city council meeting on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program. Listen in here:

