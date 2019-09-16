Vicki Kidwell, age 63, passed away at her home in Lander, Wyoming on September 11, 2019.

Vicki was born on July 27, 1956 to Weldon Eugene Stevens, Sr. and Mary Francis (Wooten) Stevens in Salt Lake City Utah.

Vicki loved life and the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sherry Jean Snapp.

She is survived by her husband of more that 36 years, Kevin James Kidwell; her daughter Angela Couldry; granddaughters, Brianna Belker and Keyona Cooley; sister, Wanda Jo Veach and husband Pat; and brothers Weldon Eugene Stevens, Jr and Tracy Stevens.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place and private family memorial services will be held.

