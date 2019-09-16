Update meeting on WY132 project near Ethete set

Ethete, Wyo. – Citizens will be updated on the progress of the WY132 highway improvement project Wednesday afternoon at the Wyoming Indian High School auditorium.

The public update meeting begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the WIHS auditorium concerning the project between Ethete and US287. Everyone is invited to attend. Questions are welcome, as employees will be available to answer questions from Wyoming Department of Transportation and prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander.

Dirt grading is nearing completion on the on the $14.63 million WY132 (Blue Sky Highway) highway improvement project.

Prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander “is preparing to begin placing six inches of crushed gravel base, beginning at the south end of the project near US287,” said WYDOT resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

“Paving activities are still several weeks from beginning,” Smith said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Improvements on the Blue Sky highway improvement project include grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of WY132 north of Lander.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project are available at #abetterbluesky.