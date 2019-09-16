Tons Of Space Inside & Out

Now Available: 310 Hunter Circle, Riverton, Wyoming.

Contact Olivia Prince, owner/broker, Wind River Realty

(307) 851-3302 or (307) 856-3999

This immaculate home offers nearly 2,800 sq. ft. of living space between the main level and the basement. You’re sure to appreciate the openness of the living area, dining area, and the kitchen, and the way you can entertain without having any separation between those spaces. The mainfloor also features a private master suite with its own full bath, two guest rooms, and another full bath. Downstairs is a large, yet cozy family room that’s an ideal spot for a big TV, comfy couches, or a pool table. There are two more bedrooms on the lower level and a third full bathroom as well. Outside, you’ll fall in love with the fenced backyard that features a huge composite deck. The mature trees give the yard a parklike feel while providing shade from the summer sun. Don’t miss out on this home!