A group of Fort Washakie High School Students traveled to Laramie this past week to take part in the University of Wyoming’s Campus Pass activities. The students received a tour of the campus and attended the Wyoming vs Idaho football game on Satuday.

The UW Keepers of the Fire club hosted the group for dinner Friday night.

After the event and ride home, students and sponsors said Thank YOu. “Thanks for showing us some good hospitality. We hope to visit again. GO POKES”