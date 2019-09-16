Feb 13, 1962 – Sep 11, 2019

Robert “Scott” Willenbrecht, 57, passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home with Military Honors.

Robert Scott Willenbrecht was born on February 13 1962 in Bridgeport, NE to Harold “Bob” Robert and Betty Louise (Claime) Willenbrecht. He grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1980. He then received his Associates Degree from Florida Community College in Jacksonville, FL.

Scott served four years in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He then worked with the Jacksonville, FL Sheriff’s Office for twenty-five years before retiring and returning to Riverton, WY.

On September 12, 2004, he married Karen Yongue in Las Vegas, NV.

Scott enjoyed life to the fullest, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling extensively, snowmobiling, and playing in a pool league.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Karen Yongue; son, Derek Scott Willenbrecht who is in active duty in South Korea; daughter, Amy Roberts; granddaughter, Jordan Leah Hand of Jacksonville, FL; mother, Betty Willenbrecht Stagner; and brother, Dean Willenbrecht.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Willenbrecht; and step-father, Clyde Stagner.

