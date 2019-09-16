Pokes to play UNLV on ESPN in “White Out” game Sept. 28

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 16, 2019) – ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the UNLV at Wyoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 28 will be televised on ESPNU. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m., MT, from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The game will also be broadcast on the 26 affiliate radio stations of the Cowboy Sports Network beginning with the pregame show one hour prior to kickoff.

Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “White Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing white t-shirts. The goal is to have the entire stadium blanketed in white. More information on the event along with link to Brown and Gold are available at GoWyo.com/WhiteOut.



Get the Official White Out Shirt

Limited edition “White Out” t-shirts will be sold through the Brown and Gold Outlet online (BrownandGold.com) and at both the Laramie and Cheyenne locations. They will be available for purchase for only $10 per shirt.



A limited number of White Out t-shirts will be available for UW students on game day.

For more information regarding tickets to the UNLV game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.