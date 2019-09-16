Today on Let’s Talk we have a preview of the city council meeting for the 17th thanks to City Administrator Tony Tolstedt and Mayor Richard Gard.
Breaking News
-
Shawn Reese announced his resignation today as Wyoming Business Council (WBC) chief executive officer. Reese…
-
Now Available: 310 Hunter Circle, Riverton, Wyoming. Contact Olivia Prince, owner/broker, Wind River Realty (307)…
-
On Let's Talk John Schutt a physical therapist, from Teton Therapy telling us the proper…
-
Today on Let's Talk we have a preview of the city council meeting for the…
-
It will be cooler on Tuesday with a drop in temperatures from 15-17 degrees and…
-
Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 16, 2019) – ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the UNLV at Wyoming…
-
A group of Fort Washakie High School Students traveled to Laramie this past week to…
-
Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy and members of the RPD had lunch with elementary school…
-
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office dispatch center receive 130 calls for service over the past…
-
Vicki Kidwell, age 63, passed away at her home in Lander, Wyoming on September 11,…