Lander has lowest fuel cost; Attack on Saudi Oil could see increased prices

Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.64/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 28.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Locally, Lander continues to have the least expensive unleaded regular with Sunday’s prices at $2.52.9 to $2.54.9 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $2.30/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of 89.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back a decade:

September 16, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 16, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 16, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 16, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 16, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

September 16, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

September 16, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

September 16, 2011: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

September 16, 2010: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

September 16, 2009: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.54/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.52/g.

Ogden- $2.74/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.77/g.

Billings- $2.62/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.62/g.

“While gas prices have drifted lower for the ninth straight week, all eyes now turn to Saudi Arabia after an attack that knocked out over 5% of global oil production and how oil prices are likely to jump as a result,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While there is some good news that motorists should not expect a sudden and major uptick in gas prices, there may be a minor impact beginning mid-week and continuing until Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, Aramco, is able to restore all production. However, even after oil production levels return to normal, there is an undeniable factor that will now forever impact oil prices- and that is that Saudi Arabia’s reliability and stability is no longer guaranteed, and this missile strike is evidence that perhaps one of the world’s most stable oil producers may no longer be seen as stable as they were prior to this event.