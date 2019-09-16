Fairgrounds, Livestock Auction street to be rebuilt

Among the items on Tuesday evenings Riverton City Council Meeting agenda is recommendation to improve South 8th East adjacent to the Fremont County Fairgrounds. It is a one percent optional sales tax project.

According to a staff report:

“South 8th East is currently 18’ wide and exhibits a patchwork of degrading asphalt which requires repair year after year. By using a new technique to mill the street in place and use the asphalt millings to strengthen the road base and reshape the road, staff was able to design a road section that will

be smoother, stronger and ultimately more economical to rebuild. The width was also able to be increased to 24’. Bids for the project were received and opened on September 11, 2019, with the following results:

Contractor Bids

Dave’s Asphalt Company $70,769.00

71 Construction, Incorporated $80,220.00

“Staff reviewed each bid to assure they were responsive to bid specifications. Staff recommends the City Council awards the South 8th Street East Reconstruction Project to Dave’s Asphalt Company in the amount of $70,769.00. Due to twice a week sales starting at the Riverton Livestock Auction the week of October 7th, the contractor is aware that the project will require a very tight window of construction.”