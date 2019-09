Death Notice:

David Gene Kitchin died in Casper on September 11, 2019. All night wake service is set to begin at 7:00pm, Friday, September 13, 2019, Family Home, 8 Timbee Shogup Lane. Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 also in the Family Home. Burial will follow in the Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete.