Cooler and Windy Tuesday

Article Updated: September 16, 2019
It will be breezy for the remainder of this week according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Image from Flickr

It will be cooler on Tuesday with a drop in temperatures from 15-17 degrees and a chance of precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport, “A cold front will not only bring cooler temps & showers with storms over the next couple of days, but windy conditions as well. Winds will be gusty today & Tuesday with some gusts, esp. Tuesday, strong enough to cause difficult driving for lightweight high-profile vehicles.”

The Wind River Basin Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

The early week Wyoming Weather Situation Report from the NWS Cheyenne:

  •  Rain is likely across the state on Tuesday.  A few severe storms will be possible in southeast Wyoming. The most likely threat is damaging wind. 
  •  High winds are possible through the week which will put many areas at borderline Red Flag conditions. However, humidity will be on the rise with several systems impacting the area. 
  •  The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook continues to favor above-normal temps and equal chances of above-normal and below-normal precipitation

