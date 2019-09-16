Cooler and Windy Tuesday

It will be cooler on Tuesday with a drop in temperatures from 15-17 degrees and a chance of precipitation.
According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport, “A cold front will not only bring cooler temps & showers with storms over the next couple of days, but windy conditions as well. Winds will be gusty today & Tuesday with some gusts, esp. Tuesday, strong enough to cause difficult driving for lightweight high-profile vehicles.”
The Wind River Basin Forecast:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
The early week Wyoming Weather Situation Report from the NWS Cheyenne:
- Rain is likely across the state on Tuesday. A few severe storms will be possible in southeast Wyoming. The most likely threat is damaging wind.
- High winds are possible through the week which will put many areas at borderline Red Flag conditions. However, humidity will be on the rise with several systems impacting the area.
- The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook continues to favor above-normal temps and equal chances of above-normal and below-normal precipitation