Cement truck tip-over; multiple fires over weekend

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center receive 130 calls for service over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday. During that time requests for county ambulances were called in 49 times and there were nine fire calls. Twenty-Five people were booked into the detention center which today has 215 inmates they are responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and 22 other inmates are being housed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A person with a dog bite showed up at the Mountain Sage Health Clinic in Dubois on Friday just before 9 a.m.

A structure fire was reported at 50 Left Hand Ditch Road near Arapahoe Friday at 9:25 a.m. The fire was reported on a porch. Seven people inside the structure were being evacuated.

A cement truck tipped over on West Highway 26 near Chantelle Boulevard in Riverton Friday at 3:41 p.m. The wreck blocked both lanes of traffic and traffic was rerouted around the crash.

WyoToday photo by Rusty Wertz

The dispatch center was notified of a deer vs vehicle crash shortly after 9 a.m. at milepost 94 near Dubois. The deer was killed in the impact.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported on the Sinks Canyon Highway on WYO 131 at 9:32 p.m.Friday.

A barn structure was reported in flames at 12:21 a.m. Saturday on Cheyenne Avenue in Riverton.

A grass fire was reported on the 100 block of Marlatt Road at 3:05 pm Saturday.