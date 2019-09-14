Riverton’s winless streak ends at 13 games: Week 2 High School Football Scores

Here are the scores from Friday’s nights football games involving local teams:

Riverton 24, @ Evanston 21 (The Wolverines broke a 13 game skid with a big win over Evanston. It was Riverton’s first win since Since Sept. 29, 2017)

Powell 17, @ Lander Valley 7 (Tigers go 1-1 on the season)

@ Rocky Mountain 58, Wind River 16 (Eight turnovers doomed the Cougars)

@ Lovell 48, Shoshoni 8 (Wranglers now 0-2 on the year)

@ Buffalo 28, Thermopolis 14 (Bobcats fall to 0-2)

Cody 28 @ Worland 14 (Warriors drop to 0-2)

Riverside 82 @ Dubois 52 (Rams go 1-1 for the season)

Saturday

Meeteetse @ St.Stephens Eagles, 2 pm